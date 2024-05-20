ING Groep NV Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lyft by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,856 shares of company stock worth $5,272,867. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

