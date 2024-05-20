ING Groep NV Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $92.83 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.