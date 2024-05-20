ING Groep NV Buys New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,149,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after buying an additional 418,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

OVV stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.