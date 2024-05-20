ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $86.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

