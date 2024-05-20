Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.47. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 285,499 shares changing hands.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $671.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.