Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.47. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 285,499 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.