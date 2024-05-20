Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTLF. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

