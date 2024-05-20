Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 967,481 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

