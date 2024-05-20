GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 16.9%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 525,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 519,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.50.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

