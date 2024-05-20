Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.75. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 390,314 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $85,326,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

