Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.02

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 85251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
