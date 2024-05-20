Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.