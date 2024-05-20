General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 52-Week High at $299.58

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.58 and last traded at $299.01, with a volume of 38973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $267.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.