GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Down to $22.39

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $21.60. GeneDx shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 37,851 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,249 shares of company stock worth $228,370 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

