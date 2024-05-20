FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,340 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 80,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.