FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $339.88 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

