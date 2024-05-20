FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,703.98 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,573.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3,472.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.