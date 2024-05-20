FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $135,075,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 72.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $766.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $747.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.13 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

