FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 1,068 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $768.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

