Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. Analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

