First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.44

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

