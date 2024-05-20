First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) vs. Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Financial Comparison

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 16.73% N/A N/A First Horizon 16.07% 8.96% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and First Horizon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.46 $4.85 million $0.97 8.43 First Horizon $5.03 billion 1.74 $897.00 million $1.43 11.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 4 8 1 2.77

First Horizon has a consensus price target of $16.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Horizon beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

