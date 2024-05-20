Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Takes $6.93 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. AutoZone accounts for approximately 5.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in AutoZone by 2,746.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,115.24.

Shares of AZO traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,922.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,243. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,036.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,822.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

