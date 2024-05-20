Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.49. 5,540,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,505,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $130.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

