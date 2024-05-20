Financial Contrast: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) vs. Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 8.44% 19.16% 4.05% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 4 3 0 2.43 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $260.11, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.67 $268.15 million $5.99 33.98 Falcon’s Beyond Global $18.24 million 82.42 -$47.60 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

