Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EQR opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

