EOS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88.03 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $891.12 million and approximately $88.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,451,117 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

