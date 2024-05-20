Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Marquard & Bahls AG

Marquard & Bahls AG decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,227,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,278,948 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 86.5% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $585,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 616,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

