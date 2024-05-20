Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.28. 162,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,164. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.