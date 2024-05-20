Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $236.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 552,992 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $233.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day moving average is $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

