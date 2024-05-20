Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. 1,044,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,221. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock worth $36,442,642. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.