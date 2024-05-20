Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,635,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

