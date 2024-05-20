Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.62 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

