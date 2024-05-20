Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.32 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 447,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

