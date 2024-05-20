Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 279.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,582,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 452,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bruker by 2,342.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

