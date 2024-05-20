Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 41,715 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

GIII traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

