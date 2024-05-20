Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 8,239 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 52,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

