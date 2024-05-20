Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 5,296 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 375.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,419 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $274.11. 14,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.40.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,140 shares of company stock worth $36,051,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

