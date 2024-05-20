Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Steel Dynamics comprises 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 62,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.12. 150,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

