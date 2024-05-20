Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

