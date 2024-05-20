Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.44. 110,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

