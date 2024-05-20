Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 330.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Visteon worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.00. 13,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

