Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ROKU traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. 1,124,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.