Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. 92,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

