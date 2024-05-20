Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 731 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,805. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.