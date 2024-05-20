Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 27,323 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $339,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 104,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 189,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.