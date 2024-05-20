Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 11,441 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 572,752 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

NYSE:AMX remained flat at $19.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 67,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.96.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

