Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 72,318 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Coursera by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Down 0.1 %

COUR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,102. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

