Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 593,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
