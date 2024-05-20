Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Shares of DY stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.91. 67,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

