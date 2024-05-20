Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $488.59. 950,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,641. The company has a market cap of $442.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $488.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

